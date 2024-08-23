Lebanon, '5 dead in Israeli raid, a child among the victims'

Five people, including a child, died in Israeli raids on southern Lebanon. Local media report this. According to the Nna agency, two guided missiles launched by an Israeli drone hit a house in the town of Aita al-Jabal and two people died here, including a seven-year-old boy. Three others were killed in an earlier raid on the town of Tayer Harfa, according to the health ministry.

Hezbollah has confirmed the deaths of three fighters, without giving details of the circumstances. According to Lebanese security forces, they were killed in the raid on Tayer Harfa. The Israeli military said it had "eliminated a terrorist cell that was preparing to launch five rockets from the Tayer Harfa area" towards Israel. The Shiite movement led by Hasan Nasrallah has for its part claimed responsibility for attacks on the air base on Mount Meron, in northern Israel, in 'response' to Israeli operations.