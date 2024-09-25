Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 25 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 18:31
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Lebanon, Beirut schools full of displaced people, Syrian refugees on the run again

25 settembre 2024 | 17.31
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Schools full of displaced people in Beirut. Thousands of people fleeing the Israeli raids that are pounding southern Lebanon have sought refuge in schools in the Lebanese capital. "I can't believe what is happening to us," said Zeinab, who arrived from an area near Tyre. Many reportedly fled with only the clothes on their backs. Without documents. "My only concern was to get my family out, to get them to safety," Mohammed, from the town of Srifa, told the Dpa news agency.

Israel confirms operations against Hezbollah targets. The Lebanese denounce civilian casualties. Meanwhile, hundreds of Syrian refugees who had fled their country in 2011, when a bloody conflict broke out following the start of anti-government protests, are taking refuge in Sarafand, in southern Lebanon, between open areas and gardens.

"We fled our country a few years ago. I am from Homs. Now we are on the street. We don't know where to go," Mohammed, a Syrian refugee and father of six, told Dpa. According to the most recent estimates, Lebanon hosts 1.5 million Syrian refugees.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
sud del Libano sfollati a Beirut scuola sfollato
Vedi anche
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio
News to go
Napoli, al via G7 cultura: debutto per il neo ministro Giuli
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza