Lebanon, Beirut schools full of displaced people, Syrian refugees on the run again

Schools full of displaced people in Beirut. Thousands of people fleeing the Israeli raids that are pounding southern Lebanon have sought refuge in schools in the Lebanese capital. "I can't believe what is happening to us," said Zeinab, who arrived from an area near Tyre. Many reportedly fled with only the clothes on their backs. Without documents. "My only concern was to get my family out, to get them to safety," Mohammed, from the town of Srifa, told the Dpa news agency.

Israel confirms operations against Hezbollah targets. The Lebanese denounce civilian casualties. Meanwhile, hundreds of Syrian refugees who had fled their country in 2011, when a bloody conflict broke out following the start of anti-government protests, are taking refuge in Sarafand, in southern Lebanon, between open areas and gardens.

"We fled our country a few years ago. I am from Homs. Now we are on the street. We don't know where to go," Mohammed, a Syrian refugee and father of six, told Dpa. According to the most recent estimates, Lebanon hosts 1.5 million Syrian refugees.