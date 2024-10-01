Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 01 Ottobre 2024
Lebanon: Italy underlines commitment to ceasefire, diplomatic solution to crisis

01 ottobre 2024 | 13.15
Redazione Adnkronos
Italy is striving for a ceasfire and to end Israel's conflict with Lebanon through diplomacy, premier Giorgia Meloni told Lebanese counterpart Najib Mikati in phone talks Tuesday after Israeli forces launched a cross-border raids following intense air strikes against Iran-backed Hezbollah.

"The Prime Minister reiterated Italy's commitment to a ceasefire and a diplomatic solution to the conflict that allow displaced people to return to their homes," said a statement from Meloni's office.

"Italy, also as the rotating Presidency of the G7, will continue to work towards de-escalation at a regional level," the statement said, underlining a message from Meloni earlier on Tuesday.

Meloni renewed "Italy's closeness to Lebanon and to the Lebanese people" and recalled the 17 million euros of aid for civilians displaced by the conflict, which the government announced on Monday.

Meloni also recalled to Mikati the crucial role played by (over 1,000) Italian soldiers serving in southern Lebanon with the UNIFIL peacekeeping mission, underlining the importance of their safety, according to the statement.

