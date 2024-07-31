Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 31 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 18:36
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Lebanon: Italy urges restraint 'on both sides'

Saturday's deadly rocket attack on Majdal Shams in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights
Saturday's deadly rocket attack on Majdal Shams in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights
31 luglio 2024 | 18.03
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Italy "continues to intervene" with "the various sides", foreign minister Antonio Tajani told MPs Wednesday, urging Israel "not to be provoked" by Iran-backed Hezbollah with whom hostilities have escalated since the Hamas attack on Israel on 7 October.

Israel said on Wednesday it had killed top Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in an air strike on a southern suburb of Lebanon's capital, Beirut.

Lebanon's premier Najib Mikati condemned the "blatant Israeli aggression".

An Israeli reaction had been widely expected after the attack in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights on Saturday in which 12 people - mainly children - died when a rocket hit a football pitch in Majdal Shams.

Israel has blamed Hezbollah for the deadly rocket attack, but the group denies any involvement.

"We continue to intervene with the various sides, calling for restraint and diplomatic solutions. Israel has the right to defend itself, but it must not succumb to Hezbollah provocations," Tajani stated.

Neighbouring Syria must not be forgotten "in this context of regional crisis,” Tajani said, echoing a recent call made with his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg to put Syria back at the centre of the European Union's foreign policy.

"‘Our goal is a more pragmatic and proactive policy, also in order to address one of the world's gravest refugee crises," Tajani said.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Lebanon Israel Hezbollah Italy restraint
Vedi anche
News to go
Siccità, Coldiretti: "Allarme miele, senza fioriture alveari alla fame"
News to go
Toti, da procura Genova parere positivo a revoca domiciliari
News to go
Vacanze vicino casa, 1 italiano su 3 resta nella propria regione
Libano, preoccupazione per il contingente italiano: oltre 1000 i soldati nella missione Unifil
News to go
Toti, procura di Genova chiede giudizio immediato
News to go
Ucraina, da Usa nuovo pacchetto di aiuti militari per sicurezza e difesa
News to go
Autovelox irregolari, sequestri in tutta Italia
News to go
Italia-Cina, Meloni: "Con Xi confronto franco e trasparente"
News to go
Caldo non dà tregua, anticiclone infiamma l'Italia
News to go
Ue, pressione fiscale in leggero calo
News to go
Olimpiadi, oggi terza giornata di Giochi
News to go
Venezuela, Maduro rieletto ma opposizione rivendica la vittoria


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza