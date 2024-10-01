Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 01 Ottobre 2024
13:59
Lebanon: Meloni tracking 'dramatic situation' as Israel invades south

01 ottobre 2024 | 12.17
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Premier Giorgia Meloni is "closely following the dramatic situation in Lebanon" and "is in constant contact" with Italy's defence and foreign ministers, she stated Tuesday after Israel invaded southern Lebanon overnight.

"The protection of civilians remains the priority as well as guaranteeing the safety of the (over 1,000) soldiers of the Italian UNIFIL contingent in southern Lebanon," Meloni continued.

"Italy will continue to work with its allies to stabilise the border between Israel and Lebanon and for the return of displaced people to their homes," she said.

Meloni vowed as G7 president Italy would continue to work to de-escalate the conflicts that have spread in the Middle East amid Israel's ongoing war against Islamist Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza.

"A de-escalation a it a regional level is urgent and necessary and Italy will continue to play its part, also as G7 president," Meloni concluded.

Israel's military urged residents in over 20 towns in southern Lebanon to leave their home immediately on Tuesday as intense fighting broke out with Iran-backed group Hezbollah after it launched raids at the start of a ground incursion. The operation follows intense airstrikes that decapitated Hezbollah's leadership.

Israel has described the invasion as "limited, localised, and targeted ground raids" against Hezbollah.

in Evidenza