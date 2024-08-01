Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 01 Agosto 2024
Lebanon: No Italians to be evacuated currently

01 agosto 2024 | 12.19
Redazione Adnkronos
Despite tensions in Lebanon amid the ongoing conflict in the region, "at this moment, Italians in Lebanon are not in danger," acccording to foreign minister Antonio Tajani.

''At this moment, Italians in Lebanon are not in danger, nor are the soldiers present there," Tajani told Radio 24 late on Wednesday.

Defence minister Guido Crosetto is tracking the situation "minute by minute" regarding Italy's contingent of (1,043) soldiers serving in southern Lebanon with the UNIFIL peacekeeping force, Tajani said.

"There are around 3,000 Italian civilians residing in Lebanon with dual nationality and around three hundred non-permanent residents who can be evacuated in an emergency," he said.

"We are ready for any eventuality, which I hope won't happen. At the moment there is no such prospect," he concluded.

Tajani Lebanon Italians evacuations UNIFIL conflict
