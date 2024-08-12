Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 12 Agosto 2024
Lebanon, PM convenes government meeting in view of possible escalation

12 agosto 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
Lebanese interim Prime Minister Nayib Miqati has convened a government meeting for Wednesday in view of a possible escalation of clashes between Israel and Hezbollah in the south of the country. According to the local news agency Nna, the government will discuss the implementation of measures to deal with a possible deterioration of the situation, while Miqati today reiterated that Lebanon is carrying out important diplomatic efforts on several fronts to avoid escalation in the region and contribute to the ceasefire in Gaza.

