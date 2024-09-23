Lebanon: Priority to avoid a further deterioriation of Israel-Hezbollah conflict

Diplomatic efforts must intensify to attain a ceasefire in war-wracked Gaza and prevent the situation worsening in crisis-hit Lebanon amid an escalating conflict between Israel and Iran-allied Hezbollah, according to Italy.

"We need to reach a ceasefire, we need to stop the situation in Lebanon from worsening," Tajani told reporters in New York late on Sunday, where he is attending a United Nations General Assembly high-level meetings through Tuesday.

"The problem is only Hezbollah, it's not the whole of Lebanon. The Christians, for example, don't want war. Ultimately, the goal is to reach a ceasefire in Gaza for the release of the (remaining Israeli) hostages, to allow us to help the Palestinian population", he said.

The 'Food for Gaza' project which Italy has been coordinating since the Spring with the Rome-based UN Food and Agriculture Organisation, UN World Food Programme and Red Cross and Red Crescent Food for Gaza project" "is getting aid to the Palestinian people," Tajani noted.

"Thanks to the work of our diplomats, the project has the support of both the government of Israel and of the Palestinian National Authority," Tajani underlined.