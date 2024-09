Riad Salame, former governor of the Bank of Lebanon, is reportedly under arrest in Lebanon. L'Orient-Le Jour reports it. The Naharnet news site also reports the arrest of the former head of the Banque du Liban, who remained in office for 30 years from 1993 to 2023, after "several hours of questioning" at the Courthouse. He is accused of financial crimes. Lebanon has been experiencing a severe financial crisis for five years.