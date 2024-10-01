Lebanon: Safety of Italy's UNIFIL contingent paramount

The security of over a thousand Italian soldiers deployed with the United Nations peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon is the government's priority, defence under-secretary Matteo Perego di Cremnago said on Tuesday after Israel launched a ground invasion against Iran-backed Hezbollah.

"The safety of our personnel currently deployed in the area remains our priority, as defence minister Guido Crosetto and foreign minister Antonio Tajani have underlined," Perego di Cremnago told the Mattino 5 TV news.

Italy is closely monitoring the latest developments Lebanon and continues to work for a de-escalation of the crisis "with an approach that is not only military, but also political and diplomatic ", he said.

"With a presence in Lebanon that dates back to 1982, Italy is a point of reference for the entire region and its people," said Perego di Cremnago.

Although Italian peacekeepers have served in Lebanon for over 40 years, it is vital to assess UNIFIL's current strategy "and its possible modification in the light of how the situation evolves,” he concluded.