Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 01 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 17:19
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Lebanon: Safety of Italy's UNIFIL contingent paramount

Lebanon: Safety of Italy's UNIFIL contingent paramount
01 ottobre 2024 | 16.14
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

The security of over a thousand Italian soldiers deployed with the United Nations peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon is the government's priority, defence under-secretary Matteo Perego di Cremnago said on Tuesday after Israel launched a ground invasion against Iran-backed Hezbollah.

"The safety of our personnel currently deployed in the area remains our priority, as defence minister Guido Crosetto and foreign minister Antonio Tajani have underlined," Perego di Cremnago told the Mattino 5 TV news.

Italy is closely monitoring the latest developments Lebanon and continues to work for a de-escalation of the crisis "with an approach that is not only military, but also political and diplomatic ", he said.

"With a presence in Lebanon that dates back to 1982, Italy is a point of reference for the entire region and its people," said Perego di Cremnago.

Although Italian peacekeepers have served in Lebanon for over 40 years, it is vital to assess UNIFIL's current strategy "and its possible modification in the light of how the situation evolves,” he concluded.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Lebanon Italy UNIFIL troops conflict safety
Vedi anche
News to go
Caffè, oggi la Giornata Internazionale: tradizione a rischio rincaro
News to go
Israele e l'attacco via terra "limitato" in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, risultati e i presidenti eletti
News to go
Incidenti sul lavoro, al via patente a punti nei cantieri
News to go
Milano, arrestati i capi ultras di Inter e Milan
News to go
Masotelioma, nel 2021 in Ue 2.380 decessi prevenibili
News to go
Libano, Mikati: "Fermare guerra sterminio di Israele"
News to go
Cdm, via libera decreto contro violenze ai sanitari. Nordio: "Effetto deterrente"
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, 29 settembre election day
News to go
Giornata mondiale del turismo, i dati dell'estate 2024
News to go
Meteo, Italia divisa in due
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza