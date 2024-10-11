Lebanon: Situation 'highly dangerous', Israeli attack on Unifil 'unacceptable'

Italy has decried the "very dangerous" situation in Lebanon following Israel's attacks on Unifil in the south of the country and has disputed the Jewish states recommendation that the UN peacekeeping force should move north.

"The situation is very dangerous and what has happened is unacceptable," Tajani told Tg2 Post late on Thursday.

The UN said on Thursday that Israeli soldiers fired at Unifil headquarters and several of its positions in southern Lebanon, injuring two Indonesian peacekeepers.

Israel’s military said its troops opened fire near a Unifil base after instructing UN forces in the area to remain in "protected spaces".

Israel's UN ambassador, Danny Danon, recommended the Unifil force relocate five kilometres north - a piece of advice ruled out by Tajani.

“It is not the Israeli government that decides the movement of UN troops,” Tajani said.

Iran-backed Hezbollah fighters operate from within and close to civilian areas in southern Lebanon, including areas near UNIFIL posts, according to an IDF statement.

Thursday's attacks on Unifil outraged UN member states which contribute to the peacekeeping force, including Italy. The attacks "deeply concerned" the Biden administration, a National Security Council spokesperson said.