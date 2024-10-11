Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 11 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:38
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Lebanon: Situation 'highly dangerous', Israeli attack on Unifil 'unacceptable'

Lebanon: Situation 'highly dangerous', Israeli attack on Unifil 'unacceptable'
11 ottobre 2024 | 11.14
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Italy has decried the "very dangerous" situation in Lebanon following Israel's attacks on Unifil in the south of the country and has disputed the Jewish states recommendation that the UN peacekeeping force should move north.

"The situation is very dangerous and what has happened is unacceptable," Tajani told Tg2 Post late on Thursday.

The UN said on Thursday that Israeli soldiers fired at Unifil headquarters and several of its positions in southern Lebanon, injuring two Indonesian peacekeepers.

Israel’s military said its troops opened fire near a Unifil base after instructing UN forces in the area to remain in "protected spaces".

Israel's UN ambassador, Danny Danon, recommended the Unifil force relocate five kilometres north - a piece of advice ruled out by Tajani.

“It is not the Israeli government that decides the movement of UN troops,” Tajani said.

Iran-backed Hezbollah fighters operate from within and close to civilian areas in southern Lebanon, including areas near UNIFIL posts, according to an IDF statement.

Thursday's attacks on Unifil outraged UN member states which contribute to the peacekeeping force, including Italy. The attacks "deeply concerned" the Biden administration, a National Security Council spokesperson said.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italy Unifil Lebanon Israel attacks
Vedi anche
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione
News to go
Bankitalia: con revisione Istat ribasso stima Pil 2024 a +0,8%
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
E' la Giornata mondiale degli Insegnanti


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza