Mercoledì 09 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:44
Lebanon: Tajani seeks fresh surety from Israel over Unifil troop safety

09 ottobre 2024 | 13.02
Redazione Adnkronos
Italy has renewed a request to Israel to ensure the security of over 1,000 troops serving in southern Lebanon with the UN peacekeeping force as the Jewish state escalates its war on Iran-backed group Hezbollah, expanding its military incursion and renewed bombings.

"Long telephone conversation with Israel's (foreign minister) Israel Katz," foreign minister Antonio Tajani wrote on X late Tuesday.

"The Italian request to ensure maximum protection for the Unifil contingent was reiterated," Tajani went on.

"He (Katz) reassured me again in this regard," Tajani added.

"Italy's diplomatic commitment for peace in the Middle East continues," Tajani concluded.

