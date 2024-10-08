Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 08 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 16:01
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Lebanon: Tajani voices solidarity with Italian TV crew, commiserates with driver's family after attack

Lebanon: Tajani voices solidarity with Italian TV crew, commiserates with driver's family after attack
08 ottobre 2024 | 15.56
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani expressed solidarity with a TV crew from public broadcaster Rai and the family of their driver, who died when their vehicle came under attack in Lebanon's southern port city of Sidon on Tuesday.

"@Tg3web crew attacked in Lebanon while reporting. Closeness to the family of the Lebanese driver who died during the attack," Tajani wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"The committed work of journalists must always be defended, even in conflict zones," the tweet added.

In a news bulletin, war correspondent Lucia Goracci said that first an armed man and then a group of people approached the car in which she, cameraman Marco Nicois and their fixer Kinda Mahluf were travelling.

The crew's driver Ahmad Akil Hamze collapsed and died of a heart-attack when a man, who first hurled a large rock at the crew, snatched the car keys from Hamze at a petrol station, Goracci said.

Mahluf had warned Hezbollah of the Rai3 crew's presence in the area, Goracci said.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Lebanon Tajani TV crew attack driver death
Vedi anche
News to go
Bankitalia: con revisione Istat ribasso stima Pil 2024 a +0,8%
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
E' la Giornata mondiale degli Insegnanti
News to go
Terrorismo, 22enne egiziano arrestato per proselitismo sul web
News to go
Maltempo, allerta rossa in Emilia-Romagna
News to go
Trasporti, sabato 5 ottobre sciopero nazionale Orsa
News to go
Piantedosi: "Con conflitti cresce rischio atti terroristici, non farci trovare impreparati"
News to go
Lavoro, i dati Istat su occupazione e disoccupazione
News to go
Terrorismo, in Italia allerta di livello 2


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza