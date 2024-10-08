Lebanon: Tajani voices solidarity with Italian TV crew, commiserates with driver's family after attack

Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani expressed solidarity with a TV crew from public broadcaster Rai and the family of their driver, who died when their vehicle came under attack in Lebanon's southern port city of Sidon on Tuesday.

"@Tg3web crew attacked in Lebanon while reporting. Closeness to the family of the Lebanese driver who died during the attack," Tajani wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"The committed work of journalists must always be defended, even in conflict zones," the tweet added.

In a news bulletin, war correspondent Lucia Goracci said that first an armed man and then a group of people approached the car in which she, cameraman Marco Nicois and their fixer Kinda Mahluf were travelling.

The crew's driver Ahmad Akil Hamze collapsed and died of a heart-attack when a man, who first hurled a large rock at the crew, snatched the car keys from Hamze at a petrol station, Goracci said.

Mahluf had warned Hezbollah of the Rai3 crew's presence in the area, Goracci said.