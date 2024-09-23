Lebanon, thousands flee from the south, 'better to move to Beirut'

Thousands of families are fleeing southern Lebanon. They are heading towards the capital Beirut and the Mount Lebanon areas. They are leaving the southern areas of the Land of the Cedars after the Israeli raids which, according to the Beirut Ministry of Health, have caused at least 182 deaths and 727 injuries since this morning. The Dpa agency reports queues of cars along the roads connecting Tyre to Beirut, of cars full of women and children queuing to enter the capital from the south.

A woman fleeing in a car speaks of raids "everywhere." "We don't know where to go, but it's better to come to the capital," summarizes a man in the car. Israel has confirmed carrying out more than 300 air raids against Hezbollah targets. A Lebanese government source accuses Israel of "trying to create a displacement crisis to increase pressure on Hezbollah" in a Lebanon that is facing its most serious economic crisis ever.

Near Beirut, some schools have been set up to accommodate those displaced from the south. The Minister of Education, Abbas al-Halabi, confirmed that some institutes in the Mount Lebanon area and in areas on the outskirts of Beirut have opened their doors to the displaced.