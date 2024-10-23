Lebanon, urgent evacuation order from the IDF for Tyre residents

The IDF has issued an urgent evacuation notice to residents of Tyre, Lebanon, ahead of airstrikes against Hezbollah sites. "Hezbollah's activity is forcing the IDF to act in the area where you are. The IDF does not want to harm you," Col. Avichay Adraee, the IDF's Arabic-language spokesman, said on X, alongside a map of the areas to be targeted. "You must immediately move away from the area marked in red and head north towards the Awali River. Anyone who is near Hezbollah personnel, facilities and weapons is putting their lives at risk!".