Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdullah Bou Habib warned that “if negotiations on Gaza were to fail, the situation in the region could spiral out of control.” According to Beirut media, Bou Habib confirmed, during a phone call with his Japanese counterpart Yoko Kamikawa, that Lebanon “does not want an escalation and the outbreak of a war” on a large scale, stressing “the need for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip to restore calm in South Lebanon and the region.”