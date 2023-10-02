Lepre Italy's new representative to UN in Vienna

Diplomat Deborah Lepre has taken up her new post as Italy's envoy to the United Nations organisations in Vienna, the foreign ministry wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday

"Congratulations to Debora Lepre, new Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna," read the tweet.

In a statement, Lepre vowed to "promote the exceptional contribution that Italy can offer to effective multilateralism, the defence of human rights, peace, security and shared prosperity".

The UN organisations in Vienna "are now more than ever at the centre of international politics - from nuclear safety and the fight against organised crime to sustainable development," Lepre underlined.