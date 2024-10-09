Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 09 Ottobre 2024
Less strong winds, but Milton remains category 5

09 ottobre 2024 | 10.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Hurricane Milton is still classified as category 5, although the winds (160 miles per hour, over 250 Kmh) have slightly decreased, according to an update last night from the US National Hurricane Center which follows its movement towards Florida. The center of the storm is located about 405 miles southwest of Tampa and is moving northeast at 12 miles per hour, the center said. The storm is expected to weaken to a Category 3 hurricane - while remaining one of the most destructive ever recorded in the area - when it arrives late today or early tomorrow in Florida, where it will bring very heavy rain and strong winds that will be felt over a very wide area. Including Milton, only 42 hurricanes have reached such power in the Atlantic, CNN reports.

centro della tempesta uragano di categoria 3 John Milton aggiornamento della notte
