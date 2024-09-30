Libya, House of Representatives approves appointment of new Central Bank governor

The Libyan House of Representatives, the eastern-based parliament, has approved the appointment of Muhamad Naji Issa as the new governor of the Central Bank. According to Assembly spokesman Abdullah Belhaq, Parliament decided "unanimously" on the appointment of Naji Issa and Marie al-Barasi as deputy governor.

The news comes after representatives of the two administrations coexisting in Libya signed an agreement last Thursday for the appointment of a new governor of the Central Bank in an attempt to end the crisis that broke out in August when Naji Issa's predecessor was fired.

The agreement provides for the governor to choose the members of the Board of Directors within ten days, in consultation with the legislative authorities.