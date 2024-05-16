Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 16 Maggio 2024
Libya: Italy donates 600 library books to University of Tripoli

Italy's ambassador to Libya Gianluca Alberini (fourth from left)
Italy's ambassador to Libya Gianluca Alberini (fourth from left)
16 maggio 2024 | 16.46
Redazione Adnkronos
Italy has given the University of Tripoli's library 600 books foster knowledge of Italian and "friendship and mutual knowledge" with Libya, the embassy tweeted on Thursday.

"With the Rector of the University of #Tripoli, ambassador (Gianluca) Alberini attended the ceremony," the embassy wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"Over 600 volumes to promote learning of the Italian language, friendship and mutual knowledge between Italy and Libya," the tweet continued.

Thursday's meeting underlined "the priority nature of university cooperation in Italy's relationship with Libya," read a separate tweet.

