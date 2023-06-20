Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 01:46
Libya, Tunisia at centre of Tajani, Attaf talks

20 giugno 2023
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Crisis-hit Libya and Tunisia topped the agenda at talks on Tuesday in Rome between Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani and Algerian counterpart Ahmed Attaf, which focussed on the Sahel, especially Mali and Burkina Faso.

"The discussion covered not only Libya and Tunisia — priority countries in the political agendas of Italy and Algeria — but also involved an in-depth analysis of the regional dynamics of the Sahel, with a particular focus on Mali and Burkina Faso," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Italy and Algeria are both worried by the increasing instability in the region, as jihadist terror groups dig in, and the possible effect on migration of this danger-fraught situation, the statement said.

Stability and security, economic prosperity, energy and trade cooperation and the fight against illegal immigration emerged as shared priorities during Tajani's trips to countries of the wider Mediterranean region including Tunisia, Algeria, Egypt, Israel and the UAE in recent months, said the statement.

"Italy is increasingly establishing itself as a strategic crossroads of political, economic and energy cooperation. The wide-ranging political action that the Italian government has taken in recent months with the enlarged Mediterranean at its centre continues," the statement underlined.

In the next few weeks, Tajani plans to hold meetings with the UN Special Envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen and with chief counterparts in the region, including Israel's, Morocco's and Kuwait's foreign ministers, according to the statement.

Tajani is also due to be a guest of honour of the Croatian government at the Dubrovnik Forum, a high-profile annual policy conference that brings together Balkan and Mediterranean countries, the statement noted.

Tajani's "extremely intense" calendar will continue (in July) with the organisation in Rome of an international conference on development and migration, the statement said.

Tag
Libya Tunisia Tajani Attaf talks enlarged Mediterranean
in Evidenza