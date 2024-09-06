London to send another 650 short-range missiles to Kiev

The United Kingdom will send another 650 short-range missiles to Ukraine to support it in the war against Russia. The decision on the new arms package comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky launched - during the defense summit at the Ramstein air base in Germany - another heartfelt appeal for further support from allies.

Speaking to reporters, Zelensky said more military aid was needed to "drive Russian troops out of our territory", particularly in the eastern Donetsk region. The summit will also be attended by British Defense Secretary John Healey, who will announce the £162 million package, which includes the supply of Martlet Lightweight Multi-Role Missiles (Llm).