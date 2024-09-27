Lukashenko, 'if NATO attacks us we will use nuclear weapons with Russia'

The President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, has assured that a NATO attack on his country would trigger Russia's new nuclear doctrine, approved this week by Vladimir Putin. "As soon as they attack us, we will use nuclear weapons and Russia will be with us", Lukashenko said during a meeting with students in Minsk, as reported by the state news agency Belta.

Lukashenko thanked President Putin for the recent amendment to the Russian nuclear doctrine and warned that "Americans and Poles" are already maneuvering at the border. Yesterday, the Kremlin warned that the new nuclear doctrine is a "definitive signal" to Western countries to deter them from any attempt to direct their aims at Russia and its allies.