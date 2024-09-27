Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 27 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 18:22
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Lukashenko, 'if NATO attacks us we will use nuclear weapons with Russia'

27 settembre 2024 | 17.40
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

The President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, has assured that a NATO attack on his country would trigger Russia's new nuclear doctrine, approved this week by Vladimir Putin. "As soon as they attack us, we will use nuclear weapons and Russia will be with us", Lukashenko said during a meeting with students in Minsk, as reported by the state news agency Belta.

Lukashenko thanked President Putin for the recent amendment to the Russian nuclear doctrine and warned that "Americans and Poles" are already maneuvering at the border. Yesterday, the Kremlin warned that the new nuclear doctrine is a "definitive signal" to Western countries to deter them from any attempt to direct their aims at Russia and its allies.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
attacco della Nato presidente della Bielorussia studenti a Minsk Russia
Vedi anche
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, 29 settembre election day
News to go
Giornata mondiale del turismo, i dati dell'estate 2024
News to go
Meteo, Italia divisa in due
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza