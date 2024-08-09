Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 09 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:28
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Maduro orders X block, 'out of circulation for 10 days'

09 agosto 2024 | 12.06
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Nicolás Maduro against X. In the midst of protests following his re-election, the president of Venezuela has ordered the platform to be blocked for ten days, has asked to "take the social network out of circulation" accused of "inciting hatred" and "violating all the laws " of the country. And a new clash opens up with Elon Musk, with Maduro announcing that the telecommunications authority (Conatel) will block X for ten days, without however clarifying when the measure will start.

"Musk is the owner of X and has broken all the rules. All the rules of Twitter itself, now known as X, inciting hatred, civil war, death, clashes between Venezuelans - Maduro said during an event with supporters to celebrate his disputed re-election - In Venezuela there is a law and we will enforce it".

On Monday Maduro had already asked supporters to stop using WhatsApp and on Sunday he asked experts for opinions on regulating other platforms, including Instagram and TikTok. Now, according to the BBC, he has signed a decree blocking access to X for ten days.

"Out X! Out Elon Musk!", urged Maduro, who recently accused Musk of belonging to a "satanic sect of US power." After the July 28 presidential election, Musk described Maduro as a "dictator."

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
telecommunications authority violating all of circulation will start
Vedi anche
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 8 agosto - Video
News to go
Auto green, nuova ondata di incentivi per immatricolazioni
News to go
Granchio blu, Enrico Caterino commissario straordinario per l'emergenza
News to go
Toti, processo immediato al via il 5 novembre
News to go
Guerra in Medio Oriente, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Esodo estivo, bollino nero per il primo weekend di agosto
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%
News to go
Strage di Bologna, 44 anni fa l’attentato. Mattarella: "Ferita insanabile"
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 2 agosto - Video
Parigi 2024, chef Oldani: "Cucinare per gli Azzurri una bella sfida"
News to go
Maxi operazione antimafia a Catania, 13 arresti
Stop al lavoro dalle 12.30 alle 16, chi riguarda e le regioni coinvolte


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza