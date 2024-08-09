Maduro orders X block, 'out of circulation for 10 days'

Nicolás Maduro against X. In the midst of protests following his re-election, the president of Venezuela has ordered the platform to be blocked for ten days, has asked to "take the social network out of circulation" accused of "inciting hatred" and "violating all the laws " of the country. And a new clash opens up with Elon Musk, with Maduro announcing that the telecommunications authority (Conatel) will block X for ten days, without however clarifying when the measure will start.

"Musk is the owner of X and has broken all the rules. All the rules of Twitter itself, now known as X, inciting hatred, civil war, death, clashes between Venezuelans - Maduro said during an event with supporters to celebrate his disputed re-election - In Venezuela there is a law and we will enforce it".

On Monday Maduro had already asked supporters to stop using WhatsApp and on Sunday he asked experts for opinions on regulating other platforms, including Instagram and TikTok. Now, according to the BBC, he has signed a decree blocking access to X for ten days.

"Out X! Out Elon Musk!", urged Maduro, who recently accused Musk of belonging to a "satanic sect of US power." After the July 28 presidential election, Musk described Maduro as a "dictator."