Maduro, 'several people arrested for participating in fascist plans'

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, has announced that security forces have arrested several people who were behind "fascist plans" in the country, at the height of the crisis that erupted after the presidential elections at the end of July. Maduro pointed out that several "criminals" have been arrested and stated that the authorities will soon provide details about them, as reported by the Venezuelan television network Globovisión. "You will know in the next few hours or days these criminal plans and the people we are capturing. These are fascist plans," he added.

In this sense, Maduro stressed that the arrests are being made thanks to the work of the intelligence services and the information provided by the "people". The plans of those arrested include actions aimed at undermining the right to health of Venezuelan patients. According to the Venezuelan president, the suspects were trying to hit assistance in hospitals and health centers.