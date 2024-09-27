Manila, we will evacuate 11 thousand Filipinos if Israel invades Lebanon

The Manila government has announced that it will evacuate 11 thousand Filipino citizens from Lebanon in the event that Israel launches a ground offensive. This was stated by Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs Eduardo de Vega during a press conference, speaking of 'mandatory repatriation in the event of an Israeli ground invasion' into Lebanon.

Manila had already urged Filipinos to leave Lebanon before airlines stopped flights to Beirut, but most citizens did not heed the call, the Filipino diplomat said.