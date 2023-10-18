Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 19 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 23:12
Mattarella calls on EU to exert its 'positive influence' in Ukraine, Mideast

18 ottobre 2023 | 14.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Mattarella calls on EU to exert its 'positive influence' in Ukraine, Mideast

As the conflicts between Israel and Hamas in the Middle East and between Russia and Ukraine escalate, Italy's president, Sergio Mattarella has urged the European Union to exert its "positive influence" on the global stage.

"History tells us this is a time for responsibility," Mattarella said on Wednesday at a ceremony at the Quirinal Palace in Rome to present Italy's newly appointed Knights of Labour with their insignia.

"Russia's aggression in Ukraine, the barbaric (7 October) attack by Hamas against Israel and a spiralling cycle of violence which risks destabilising the entire Middle East," Mattarella underlined.

"This calls for a Europe capable of exerting its positive influence," Mattarella underlined.

Europe is a continent "that can bear witness to its core values of peace, cooperation, respect for the rights of individuals and peoples," Mattarella underlined.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Mattarella European Union Ukraine Russia conflict Israel Hamas war
