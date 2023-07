President Sergio Mattarella and deputy foreign minister Edmondo Cirielli held talks at the Quirinal Palace in Rome on Wednesday with Brazil's president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is on an official visit to Italy, the palace said in a statement.

An honour guard greeted Lula upon his arrival at the Qurinal Palace.

Lula was later set to meet Pope Francis at the Vatican, centre-left opposition leader Elly Schein, premier Giorgia Meloni and Rome's mayor, Roberto Gualtieri.