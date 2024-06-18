Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 18 Giugno 2024
Mattarella in landmark visit to Moldova

Italy's president Sergio Mattarella (R) and Moldova's president Maia Sandu (L)
18 giugno 2024 | 10.15
Redazione Adnkronos
Head of state Sergio Mattarella was set to hold talks with Moldova's president Maia Sandu and parliament speaker Igor Grosu on Tuesday during the first visit by an Italian president to the European Union candidate country, according to the Quirinal Palace.

Mattarella was due to hold a press conference after talks with Sandu, meet with Grosu, lay a wreath at the Stephen the Great Monument and greet embassy staff and members of the Italian community in Moldova's capital, Chisinau, the Quirinal wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Mattarella Moldova visit Sandu Grosu talks
