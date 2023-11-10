Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 10 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 14:32
14:09 Gentili in ufficio? Ecco come esserlo anche quando proprio non ci va

13:55 Chikungunya virus, in Italia 7 casi nel 2023

13:53 'Racchette in classe', a Torino la festa finale

13:51 Comunali Torino, assolti leghisti Molinari e Benvenuto

13:49 Guccini: "Bella Ciao non è una canzone partigiana"

13:42 Lifting per Putin o è un sosia? Il nuovo volto del presidente russo con le guance 'rimpolpate'

12:49 Amnesty Italia: "Attivisti non hanno strappato volantini ostaggi Israele"

12:47 Manovra 2024, Meloni: "Risente di superbonus e aumento tassi ma è espansiva"

12:28 Albero cade e travolge casa Babbo Natale a Montecatini, 7 feriti: uno è grave

12:08 Palermo, travolto da un armadio nel b&b: morto 77enne

12:03 Fognini contro Humbert, oggi semifinale Atp Metz: come vederla in tv e streaming

11:42 Pino Insegno escluso da 'L'Eredità', il manager: "Presentata controproposta"

Mattarella in landmark visit to Uzbekistan to bolster strategic bilateral partnership

10 novembre 2023 | 13.40
Redazione Adnkronos
Mattarella in landmark visit to Uzbekistan to bolster strategic bilateral partnership

Italy's president Sergio Mattarella is on an historic visit to Uzbekistan throught Saturday aimed at cementing bilateral ties after the two countries signed a strategic partnership accord in Rome in June.

Mattarella on Friday held talks with Uzbekistan's president Shavkat Mirziyoyev at the Kuksaroy Presidential Palace after earlier laying a wreath at the Independence Monument in Tashkent, Mattarella's office said in a statement.

Mattarella is the first head of state to visit Uzbekistan since Oscar Luigi Scalfaro in 1997.

Later on Friday Mattarella was set to give a speech at the Polytechnic University of Turin in Tashkent as part of the final session of the seminar: "Management 4.0: collaboration between Education and Innovation for the Transformation of Uzbekistan's Industry", the Qurinal palace statement said.

Mattarella will wrap up his visit on Saturday with a trip to the ancient southwestern city of Samarkand, which likes on the Silk Road - the ancient trade route linking China to the Mediterranean.

The strategic partnership inked on 8 June by premier Giorgia Meloni and Mirziyoyev agrees to "deepen and expand cooperation between Italy and Uzbekistan and related civil societies, both bilaterally and multilaterally", according to a joint statement issued after their meeting.

The strategic partnership covers cooperation in areas including defence, security, economic and trade cooperation, culture, science, education and tourism.

Tag
Mattarella Uzbekistan visit bilateral strategic partnership
