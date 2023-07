Italy's president Sergio Mattarella met with his Iraqi counterpart Abdul Rashid Latif at the Quirinal Palace in Rome on Monday during an official visit by Latif to Italy, the palace said in a statement.

Italy's deputy foreign minister Edmondo Ciriielli also attended the talks, according to the statement.

Latif, who is accompanied on his visit by an Iraqi delegation, was due to hold talks later on Monday with Italy's premier, Giorgia Meloni.