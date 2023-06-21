Mattarella lauds Lula's 'defence of democracy'

President Sergio Mattarella has hailed his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's "defence of democracy", saying his official visit to Italy on Wednesday offered a chance to bolster bilateral ties and strengthen cooperation.

Welcoming Lula and his delegation to the Quirinal Palace in Rome for talks, Mattarella said the three-times Brazilian president's visit was "an honour for Italy".

"I want to express my great appreciation for his defence of democracy and parliament from an assault on Parliament that sought to subvert the electoral results. It was crucial moment of great democracy," Mattarella said.

Mattarella referred to the 8 January attack on Brazil's federal government buildings in the capital, Brasilia, including the legislature (National Congress) by a mob of supporters of far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro after Lula's victory in the 2022 presidential election, in a bid to overthrow him.

" His (Lula's) presence here is once again an occasion to reaffirm the closeness and friendship between Brazil and Italy and the will to increase our collaboration in every respect," said Mattarella.