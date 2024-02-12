Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 12 Febbraio 2024
Mattarella, Meloni to attend Lateran Pacts, concordat anniversaries

12 febbraio 2024 | 11.52
Redazione Adnkronos
Mattarella, Meloni to attend Lateran Pacts, concordat anniversaries

President Sergio Mattarella, premier Giorgia Meloni and top Vatican officials will attend a ceremony at Italy's embassy to the Holy See on Tuesday to mark the 95th anniversary of the Lateran Pacts, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The ceremony will also mark the 40th anniversary of the 1985 concordat, said Monday's statement. Under the concordat, Roman Catholicism was no longer the state religion in Italy and religious education was no longer obligatory in state schools.

The 1929 Lateran Pacts established the Vatican City as a sovereign state and regulates relations between it and Italy.

Mattarella Meloni Lateran Pacts concordat anniversaries ceremonies
