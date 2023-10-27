Mattarella - UN 'most effective tool' to resolve conflicts

Italy, a strong supporter of multilateralism, believes the United Nations is "the most effective tool" to resolve international conflicts and should be strengthened, president Sergio Mattarella said on Friday.

"Italy's entry into the UN (in 1955) was a particularly important turning point for our country," Mattarella told young Italian UN officials at the Quirinal presidential palace in Rome.

Italy "has always trusted and practised multilateralism...which grants the possibility of international cooperation," Mattarella said, noting that the principle is enshrined in Article 11 of the country's constitution.

“In the Middle East, bloodshed is occurring on an unusual scale, unimaginable barbarity has taken place, and the repercussions and effects of a spiral of violence impact many in a dramatically wide-ranging way," he stated.

But the three-week-old war raging between Israel and Islamist Palestinian group Hamas is not the only crisis blighting the world, Mattarella recalled.

"Just think of the war in Ukraine, and in Africa democracy is retreating in various parts of the continent. There is a situation that calls for the collective responsibility of the international community," Mattarella underlined.