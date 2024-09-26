Mayor of New York accused of corruption during election campaign

The mayor of New York, Eric Adams, has been accused of corruption as part of a federal investigation into donations received during the election campaign, according to sources consulted by the American newspaper "New York Times". It is not yet clear what charges he will face, but the investigation has focused on the possibility that his campaign conspired with the Turkish government to receive illegal foreign donations.

"I am innocent and I will fight with all my strength and my spirit," Adams said after learning of his indictment, not yet confirmed by the authorities. When the charges are made public, Adams will become the first sitting mayor of New York to be charged with a federal crime.