Mercoledì 18 Settembre 2024
Media, Biden to visit Germany in October

18 settembre 2024 | 16.46
Redazione Adnkronos
Joe Biden has added another overseas mission to the White House's agenda in recent months. According to The Hill, citing an informed source, the president will go to Berlin for a state visit. The stop in Germany will be before the one, already revealed by the media in recent days, in Angola. According to The Hill, Biden's trip will be 5 days, from October 10 to 15, but it is not specified how many days he will spend in each country. If confirmed, it will be Biden's first visit to Berlin as president.

