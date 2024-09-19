Media, framework agreement from Israel for the release of hostages, end of the war and safe passage for Sinwar

Israel has put forward a framework proposal with Hamas that includes the release of all hostages at once and the end of fighting in the Gaza Strip, as well as safe passage out of the enclave for Yahya Sinwar and his associates. This was reported by the Israeli public broadcaster Kan, quoted by the Times of Israel. The proposed plan calls for the release of Palestinian prisoners incarcerated in Israel, the demilitarization of the Strip and a new governance system for Gaza. No further details are provided.

According to the report, Gal Hirsch, Israel's envoy for the hostages, told their families that the proposal was presented last week during a meeting with US officials from the White House and the State Department. According to some sources who met with Hirsch the proposal is called the "safe passage agreement".

The plan was proposed as a 'plan B' according to an Israeli official quoted by Kan. "In light of the difficulties of the negotiations we would like to propose a secondary plan that would shorten the steps and allow for a faster agreement," he said. "This will happen if Sinwar leaves Gaza and ends the war. This will allow us to achieve the goals of the war and the Hamas leadership in Gaza to leave for a safe place." It is not the first time that a proposal has been put forward that includes the release of all hostages at once in exchange for an end to the war.