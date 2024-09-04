Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 04 Settembre 2024
Media, France prime minister announcement expected today

04 settembre 2024 | 16.31
The announcement of the prime minister chosen by President Emmanuel Macron is expected by the end of the day. Bfmtv reports, according to which the announcement would arrive via a statement from the Elysée between 5 and 8 pm. It is not known, however, continues the broadcaster, if and when Macron will make an announcement to the French to explain the reasons for his choice. At the moment, he concludes, the most probable hypothesis would seem to be that of Xavier Bertrand, president of Hauts-de-France.

