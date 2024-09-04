Media, France prime minister announcement expected today

The announcement of the prime minister chosen by President Emmanuel Macron is expected by the end of the day. Bfmtv reports, according to which the announcement would arrive via a statement from the Elysée between 5 and 8 pm. It is not known, however, continues the broadcaster, if and when Macron will make an announcement to the French to explain the reasons for his choice. At the moment, he concludes, the most probable hypothesis would seem to be that of Xavier Bertrand, president of Hauts-de-France.