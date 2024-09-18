Media, Israel activated plan in Lebanon 'for fear it would be discovered'

Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 18 Settembre 2024
18 settembre 2024 | 10.26
Redazione Adnkronos
Israel reportedly activated the plan developed to detonate the pagers held by Hezbollah members "for fear that the plot was about to be discovered by the terrorist group." This was reported by three US officials quoted by Axios.

"It was a situation where unused capacity was at risk of being lost," a US official said, explaining the reasons that prompted Israel to carry out the attack yesterday.

A former Israeli official quoted by Axios then explained that Israel had planned to resort to the use of explosive pagers at the start of a possible total war with the group. In recent days, however, fears had emerged that the booby traps could be discovered.

Two Hezbollah exponents, in fact, reports the Al Monitor website, quoted by Axios, would have recently expressed doubts and become suspicious about the devices.

in Evidenza