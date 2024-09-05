Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 05 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 18:44
Melenchon, 'call for mobilization on the 7th' against Barnier's appointment

05 settembre 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

"I call for the most powerful mobilization possible on September 7 for respect for democracy, for a good understanding of what are the republican institutions placed under the sovereignty of the people". This is the appeal launched by Jean-Luc Mélenchon, leader of Lfi, after the appointment as Prime Minister of Michel Barnier, who, according to him, was chosen with "the permission of the Rassemblement National". "This - he accused - is the government of Macron and Le Pen. They have already made commitments to have the budget accepted, prepared in the shadows by the outgoing ministers".

