Melenchon, 'call for mobilization on the 7th' against Barnier's appointment

"I call for the most powerful mobilization possible on September 7 for respect for democracy, for a good understanding of what are the republican institutions placed under the sovereignty of the people". This is the appeal launched by Jean-Luc Mélenchon, leader of Lfi, after the appointment as Prime Minister of Michel Barnier, who, according to him, was chosen with "the permission of the Rassemblement National". "This - he accused - is the government of Macron and Le Pen. They have already made commitments to have the budget accepted, prepared in the shadows by the outgoing ministers".