Italy's premier Giorgia Meloni and Kazakh president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev are holding talks in Rome on Thursday - the first of Tokayev's two-day official visit Italy and the Vatican aimed at strengthening ties and broadening cooperation.

Meloni and Tokayev's talks were set to take place at 3pm local time at the prime minister's office, Palazzo Chigi. Tokayev will also meet president Sergio Mattarella and attend an Italy-Kazakhstan business forum on Thursday.