Meloni attends G20 summit in New Delhi

Italy's prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, is attending the G20 summit in India's capital, New Delhi this weekend, where climate, the environment, sustainable development and digitalisation are high on the agenda.

Meloni is addressing the two-day summit's opening session on Saturday and the third session, taking place on Sunday, Meloni's office said in a statement.

At Sunday's session, Meloni and other leaders will focus on the digital transition, on the reform of multilateral institutions and on artificial intelligence.