Meloni attends Italy-Netherlands women's volleyball match at Paris Olympics

Premier Giorgia Meloni is attending the preliminary round of the women's Olympic volleyball at the South Paris Arena on Thursday evening, where Italy is facing off against the Netherlands.

Meloni was seated next to Coni president Giovanni Malago and sports minister Andrea Abodi to her left, with ambassador Emanuela D’Alessandroi on her right.

Also present in the stands with the Italian delegation were Coni vice president Silvia SaAllis and honorary presidents Franco Carraro and Mario Pescante.

Sporting Italy's national blue jersey, Meloni applauded as Italy's national anthem was played before the match, which was due to start at 5pm local time.

Meloni travelled directly Paris after a five-day visit to China and a brief stop in Uzbekistan on her return.