Meloni China visit could help efforts to end Russia-Ukraine conflict - Tajani

Premier Giorgia Meloni's talks with China's top officials during her five-day visit to the country through Wednesday may hopefully persuade the Asian superpower to help end Russia's 27-month-old invasion of Ukraine, according to foreign minister Antonio Tajani.

“China has a very big role to play in convincing Russia to back down in the war of aggression on Ukraine,” Tajani told Rtl radio.

"There is also a desire on our part to see Beijing as a peace broker. I hope China will attend the next peace conference and -why not?- Russia as well" Tajani said.

"We must pursue peace, but it must be a just peace," Tajani underlined.

As part of international efforts to end the conflict with Russia, Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba travelled to the manufacturing city of Guangzhou for talks with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Wednesday.

China has close ties with Russia and has pushed for a peace settlement that would take into account the interests of both sides. But this position has put China at odds with Ukraine and the West, which are demanding Russian withdrawal and Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty as the basis for any settlement.