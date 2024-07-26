Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 26 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 18:49
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Meloni China visit could help efforts to end Russia-Ukraine conflict - Tajani

Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani
Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani
26 luglio 2024 | 18.21
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Premier Giorgia Meloni's talks with China's top officials during her five-day visit to the country through Wednesday may hopefully persuade the Asian superpower to help end Russia's 27-month-old invasion of Ukraine, according to foreign minister Antonio Tajani.

“China has a very big role to play in convincing Russia to back down in the war of aggression on Ukraine,” Tajani told Rtl radio.

"There is also a desire on our part to see Beijing as a peace broker. I hope China will attend the next peace conference and -why not?- Russia as well" Tajani said.

"We must pursue peace, but it must be a just peace," Tajani underlined.

As part of international efforts to end the conflict with Russia, Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba travelled to the manufacturing city of Guangzhou for talks with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Wednesday.

China has close ties with Russia and has pushed for a peace settlement that would take into account the interests of both sides. But this position has put China at odds with Ukraine and the West, which are demanding Russian withdrawal and Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty as the basis for any settlement.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Meloni China Russia Ukraine conflict Tajani
Vedi anche
Olimpiadi
Parigi 2024, Federica Pellegrini: "Ritiro Sinner? Spero si riprenda presto" - Video
Parigi 2024, applausi per Mattarella all'arrivo a Casa Italia - Video
News to go
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, oggi la cerimonia di apertura: città blindata
News to go
Allarme siccità al Centro-Sud: "Tra tre settimane niente acqua per i campi"
News to go
Parigi 2024, attesa per la cerimonia inaugurale: numeri e curiosità
News to go
Direttiva Ue sui rifiuti, Bruxelles mette in mora l'Italia
News to go
Tregua sta per finire, torna il gran caldo
News to go
Decreto salva casa è legge
News to go
Mattarella: "Eversivo ogni atto contro la libera informazione"
News to go
Camera approva decreto liste di attesa, è legge
News to go
Harris: "Conosco i tipi come Donald Trump"
News to go
Lavoro, patente a crediti: pronto decreto attuativo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza