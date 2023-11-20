Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 20 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 16:35
Meloni congratulates Argentina's new president Milei on electoral victory

20 novembre 2023 | 16.04
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Argentina's new president Javier Milei
Argentina's new president Javier Milei

Premier Giorgia Meloni has congratulated Argentina's new president Javier Milei on his decisive win in Sunday's election and wished him well in his four-year term beginning on 10 December with his swearing-in.

"Prime minister Giorgia Meloni had a telephone conversation today with the president-elect of Argentina, Javier Milei, to whom she expressed her congratulations and best wishes for his mandate," Meloni's office said in a statement.

"Argentina is a nation to which we are bound by deep historical and cultural ties and which is home to the largest community of Italians abroad," the statement went on.

"Rome and Buenos Aires share common values ​​that shape our foreign policy in the current international context," the statement concluded.

Far-right populist outsider Milei resoundingly beat his opponent, economy minister Sergio Massa of the ruling Peronista party in Sunday's presidential run-off, winning around 56% of ballots against Massa's 44%.

It is the highest percentage of votes that a presidential candidate has received since the South American country’s return to democracy in 1983.

The self-described anarcho-capitalist's victory has been described as "a political earthquake".

Milei has vowed drastic changes to pull Argentina out of a deep economic crisis. His pledges include replacing the local peso with the US dollar, eliminating the central bank, which he blames for galloping inflation, cutting welfare and closing the ministries of culture, women, health and education among others.

articoli
in Evidenza