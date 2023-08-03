Meloni convenes meeting on Niger

Premier Giorgia Meloni on Monday summoned foreign minister Antonio Tajani, defence minister Guido Crosetto and Italy's intelligence chiefs to a meeting on Niger following last week's military coup.

Niger is the focus of the meeting at Meloni's office, which will also look at other international flashpoints, Adnkronos understands. There are around 170 Italians, mainly aid workers, in Niger, as well around 300 Italian soldiers.

The 15-nation Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) said on Monday it did not rule out military intervention in Niger unless the coup leaders restore the country's democratically elected government.