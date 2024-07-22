Meloni, Costa focus on EU priorities through 2029

The European Union's priorities for the next five years, key international flashpoints, competitiveness and migration were at the heart of talks in Rome on Monday between Italy's premier Giorgia Meloni and European Council president-elect Antonio Costa, Meloni's office said in a statement

"At the centre of the talks were the priorities for EU action for the next institutional cycle, from the main crisis scenarios at international level to the issues of competitiveness and the management of migration," said the statement.

Meloni and Costa also looked at the EU executive's ways of working "with the aim of further enhancing its role and effectiveness," the statement continued.

Meloni underlined her best wishes to Costa for his new role and her appreciation for "the intention to ensure a shared and pragmatic leadership of the European Council," according to the statement.

Costa, who was Portugal's prime minister from 2015-2024, chose Rome as the first stop on his tour of European capitals.