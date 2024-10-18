Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 18 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 15:01
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Meloni first leader to visit Lebanon since Israel's raids in south

Meloni first leader to visit Lebanon since Israel's raids in south
18 ottobre 2024 | 14.58
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Italy's premier Giorgia Meloni will be in Lebanon on Friday for talks with King Abdullah II, with Lebanese counterpart Najib Mikati and parliament speaker Nabih Berri, according to the prime minister's office. Meloni is the first leader to visit the crisis-hit country since Israeli armed forces began an offensive in the south last month against Hezbollah.

Meloni had announced on Tuesday that she would travel to Lebanon, saying foreign Antonio Tajani will go to Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories next week as Italy seeks to help international efforts to de-escalate the deepening Middle East crisis.

In an address to the Senate upper house of parliament ahead of an EU leaders summit in Brussels on Thursday and Friday, Meloni deplored Israel's recent attacks on the Unifil peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon, which includes a 1,000-strong Italian contingent.

In her Senate address, Meloni called the IDF attacks, in which several peacekeepers have been injured, "totally unjustified and a clear violation of UN resolution 1701".

Resolution 1701 was adopted 2006 with the goal of keeping peace on the border between Lebanon and Israel after a 34-day Israel-Hezbollah war in July that year.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Meloni Lebanon Israel visit
Vedi anche
News to go
Bce, nuovo taglio dei tassi
News to go
Mascherine di nuovo obbligatorie negli ospedali
News to go
Banca mondiale: quasi 700 milioni di persone vivono in condizioni di povertà estrema
News to go
Medicina, novità per l'accesso al corso di laurea
News to go
Assegno unico, Inps: in primi 8 mesi 2024 erogati 13,1 miliardi
News to go
Sciopero venerdì 18 ottobre, trasporti a rischio
News to go
Piogge e temporali in arrivo
News to go
Manovra, oggi Cdm alle 20
News to go
Migranti, von der Leyen: "Sviluppare hub rimpatri fuori Ue, guardiamo a intesa Italia-Albania"
News to go
Manovra, Schillaci: "Piano triennale assunzioni, mancano infermieri più di medici"
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza