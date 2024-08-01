Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 01 Agosto 2024
Meloni hails 'concrete' results from her five-day visit to China

01 agosto 2024
Premier Giorga Meloni has announced "concrete results" from her five-day visit to China that wrapped up on Wednesday, "especially on the economic and commercial front".

"Concrete results from the mission in China: we have opened a new phase of our bilateral relations, especially on the economic and commercial front," Meloni wrote on X (formerly Twitter) late Wednesday.

"We adopted a three-year action plan and signed six agreements in crucial areas, from industrial cooperation to the protection of geographical indications and food safety," the tweet continued.

Italy's goals is "to open new spaces for our businesses and remove obstacles to the entry of Italian products into the Chinese market," the tweet added.

"It was a constructive and concrete trip that relaunches relationships with a key interlocutor," ended the tweet, which was accompanied by a video and commentary charting the key events of her visit.

