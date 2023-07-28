Meloni hails EU executive's nod for release of€18.5bn billion of post-pandemic recovery funds

The European Union Commission's approval of payment of a third tranche of post-pandemic recovery funds from the bloc - worth 18.5 billion euros - and of the government's proposed changes to its fourth payment request is "a great result", Italy's premier Giorgia Meloni has stated.

"I am very satisfied with today's decision by the European Commission, which approved the payment of the third instalment of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) and approved the changes proposed by the Government on the fourth instalment, Meloni said in a statement on Friday.

The EU commission nod on Friday is "a great result" that will allow Italy to receive the 35 billion euros of EU post-Covid recovery funds planned for 2023, the statement said.

The statement hailed the outcome as "the result of the intense work carried out in recent months and the strong synergies between the government and the European Commission".

Meloni especially thanked European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen as well as Italy's European affairs minister Raffaele Fitto "and all the ministries who have made it possible to achieve this goal".

The 54 approved 'milestones and targets' linked to Italy's third payment request cover wide-ranging reforms in the areas of competition law, the judiciary, public and tax administration, education, the labour market and healthcare system; and investments to foster the digital and green transition and bolster support for research, innovation and education.

In 2020, Italy secured a lion's share worth 191.5 billion euros of cheap loans and grants from a 724-billion-euro kitty aimed at helping EU member states recover from the pandemic. The funds are in as a once-in-a-generation chance to revitalise Italy's chronically sluggish economy.